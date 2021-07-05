Mohammed Shami Shares Reel From UK Streets

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami is currently in the United Kingdom for the upcoming five-match Test series against England. The cricketer has been sharing snippets of his workout and relaxed moments with his virtual family. In the latest reel that the bowler has shared on Instagram, he is seen walking on a street. In the casual candid video, Shami is clad in a red round neck t-shirt and a pair of jeans. The cricketer has completed his look with a black jacket and a black cap. Another unmissable aspect of his look are his funky shoes. In terms of accessories, the Indian cricketer has opted for a silver watch with a navy blue dial.

The seamer has completed the post by adding Radhe Title Track in the background. The song was a part of Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer film Radhe — Your Most Wanted Bhai. The song has been composed by Sajid-Wajid. Shami’s post has garnered over 3.5 lakh views and around 90 thousand likes. He captioned the post as, “City walk,"along with a red heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammad Shami , محمد الشامي (@mdshami.11)

Previously,he had shared a reel of a long drive in the United Kingdom. The video included views of scenic beauty on both the sides. The cricketer had addedTalking To The Moon TikTok (Remix)song in the background and had captioned the post as, “Long drive."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammad Shami , محمد الشامي (@mdshami.11)

In another post,he had shared a photo of himself in which he was chilling by the beach. The player was dressed in casuals at that time. The bowler had opted for a mustard round neck t-shirt along with a pair of ripped jeans. Expressing his emotions in the caption, Shami wrote, “Don’t mind me, I’m just counting down the days." The post crossed 97 thousand likes and received over 300 comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammad Shami , محمد الشامي (@mdshami.11)

Many of Shami’s fans have expressed how handsome he is looking in the picture. Some people have also mentioned that the bowler is their inspiration.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here