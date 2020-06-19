Mohammed Shami has conceded the saliva ban by ICC to shine balls will impact bowlers, but said there was no point worrying about it as it's a temporary move. The India pacer also suggested the authorities to prepare bowler-friendly pitches to maintain balance between bat and ball in the game.
"It is true that shining the ball with saliva does play a role in getting the ball to reverse swing. It might affect it to a certain extent," Shami told Hindustan Times.
"Bowlers need to prepare in a different way now. But this rule won’t be a permanent one I am sure. Everyone will have to adjust to this new rule. It remains to be seen how bowlers will practise and prepare for this. Things will be clearer when we are given guidelines by the BCCI and train accordingly before matches.
ALSO READ: Family Helped Me When I Felt Suicidal, Happy That Phase is Over: Mohammed Shami
"Bowlers will lose out on some advantages for sure, but there is no point moping. Perhaps the pitches could be prepared to give some advantage to bowlers."
Shami, who called the current pace unit the best India has ever seen, lauded his younger counterpart Jasprit Bumrah.
"I am lucky to have Bumrah bowling from the other end. His accuracy and pace is just spot on," he said. "We talk a lot off the field and on the field too. We understand each other’s strengths and adjust well according to the conditions.
"Bowling alongside him actually works quite well for me. When the batsmen are trying to negate his pace, I come in to bowl and surprise them with my swing. Bumrah is a tremendous bowler and I learn a lot from him."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Mohammed Shami Wants Bowler Friendly Pitches to Compensate for Saliva Ban
Mohammed Shami has conceded the saliva ban by ICC to shine balls will impact bowlers
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings