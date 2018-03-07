Mohammed Shami's Contract on Hold: BCCI Source

Speaking to Cricketnext, the official said: "Shami is very much in the scheme of things and his contract is just put on hold. We need to verify a few things before getting to the bottom of the matter. Ideally, the current controversy regarding Shami and his family should have been looked into by the ethics committee of the BCCI. But, since there is no such provision as of now, a final call will be taken only after a conclusion is reached. While the matter could be debated both ways because the claims against Shami has nothing to do with his cricketing career, it was felt that the wait and watch policy is the right way forward."
Earlier, Shami took to social media to clear the air regarding the controversy surrounding his personal life, after his wife Hasin Jahan accused him of cheating and domestic violence.
Shami, in a tweet said, "Hi I'm Mohammad Shami. Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe Badnam karne or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai."
Jahan had accused the pacer of assault and cheating.
"Shami abused me and started beating me even after returning from South Africa. He has been doing this for quite some time now and now I have had enough," she was quoted as saying by ABP News.
Shami was earlier in the Grade B of the annual contracts. He is an automatic choice in Test cricket for India, but has not had a regular place in the limited overs team for a while now.
First Published: March 7, 2018, 7:43 PM IST