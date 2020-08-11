Mohammed Shami's Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan Receives Death Threat for Congratulatory Messages on Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan
> Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of India cricketer Mohammed Shami, has received death as well as rape threats from unknown people for sharing a congralutory messages on Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya on her social networking sites, a police officer of Kolkata Police said on Monday.
