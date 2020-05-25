Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Mohammed Shami's Gift to Ravi Shastri on Eid: Biryani and kheer

The BCCI is looking at a September 25 to November 1 window for the 13th edition of the cash-rich league.

IANS |May 25, 2020, 8:37 PM IST
Mohammed Shami's Gift to Ravi Shastri on Eid: Biryani and kheer

Ravi Shastri is in for a treat. On the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr, India pacer Mohammed Shami has sent his national team coach sumptuous mutton biryani along with delectable desserts.

"Ravi bhai app ki Seviyan ,kheer ,or Mutton biryani maine courier kardia hey Kucch time main pahunch jaega dekhlo app @RaviShastriOfc," Shami wrote on his Twitter handle tagging former India all-rounder Shastri.

The 29-year old also shared pictures of mutton biryani and kheer along with the post.

Earlier in the day, Shami wished his fans and fellow cricketers on Twitter: "Eid Mubarak! May Allah fulfill your all dreams and hopes."

All cricket is currently on hold due to the global COVID-19 crisis which has brought the world to a standstill. The Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been postponed. The BCCI is looking at a September 25 to November 1 window for the 13th edition of the cash-rich league.

BiriyanieidEid-ul-FitrIndia Cricketmohammed shamiOff The FieldRavi Shastri

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more