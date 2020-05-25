Mohammed Shami's Gift to Ravi Shastri on Eid: Biryani and kheer

Ravi Shastri is in for a treat. On the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr, India pacer Mohammed Shami has sent his national team coach sumptuous mutton biryani along with delectable desserts.
"Ravi bhai app ki Seviyan ,kheer ,or Mutton biryani maine courier kardia hey Kucch time main pahunch jaega dekhlo app @RaviShastriOfc," Shami wrote on his Twitter handle tagging former India all-rounder Shastri.
Ravi bhai app ki Seviyan ,kheer ,or Mutton biryani maine courier kardia hey Kucch time main pahunch jaega dekhlo app @RaviShastriOfc pic.twitter.com/MZSshUpz3O— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) May 25, 2020
The 29-year old also shared pictures of mutton biryani and kheer along with the post.
Earlier in the day, Shami wished his fans and fellow cricketers on Twitter: "Eid Mubarak! May Allah fulfill your all dreams and hopes."
Jab yeh lockdown khatam hoga tab saath mein khayenge. I’m sure the entire bunch will be waiting for Seviyan https://t.co/zoB7oMKde3— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 25, 2020
All cricket is currently on hold due to the global COVID-19 crisis which has brought the world to a standstill. The Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been postponed. The BCCI is looking at a September 25 to November 1 window for the 13th edition of the cash-rich league.
