Mohammed Shami's Wife Hasin Jahan Asks for Extra Security, Alleges Police Inaction

Jahan filed a plea before the Calcutta High Court asking for security for herself and her daughter, as per reports in ANI.

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan has asked for extra security in Kolkata.

Jahan filed a plea before the Calcutta High Court asking for security for herself and her daughter, as per reports in ANI.

The petition alleges police inaction on her August 9 complaint of receiving threats over a social media post on Ram Mandir.

The matter likely to be heard next week.

Earlier in the week, Shami who plays Kings XI Punjab in IPL, turned emotional while speaking about his daughter Aira, who stays with his estranged wife Hasin Jahan.

Shami said he misses his daughter a lot, whom he hasn’t met for some time due to the lockdown.

“I could not meet her during the lockdown. She is growing up fast. I miss her a lot,” Shami told PTI.

“It’s been a long time since we played cricket. Everyone is happy like kids in a candy store after getting back to the sport they love the most. We had a practice match on Thursday, I didn’t face any issues. Everyone is getting back to the rhythm. I didn’t feel much difference (as I was bowling at my farmhouse),” Shami added.

Shami who had been rather subdued between 2013 and 2018 IPL, had an exceptional season in 2019, picking up 19 wickets at an average of 24.68. Shami has a total of 40 wickets in IPL — the most in the current KXIP squad.

Shami further remembered the lockdown months, serving the poor migrants near his house in Sahaspur, Uttar Pradesh by setting up food distribution centres with the help of his friend Umesh.

“For me, it never felt like a lockdown; it just flew away. We were busy since morning arranging food, running six kitchens and in the evening I was back at practice. I am really thankful to the administration and people who helped us,” he said.

