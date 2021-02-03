- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
Mohammed Shami’s Wife Hasin Jahan Drops His Surname From Daughter’s Name
The right arm fast bowler’s estranged spouse has provided evidence that there are no chances of improvement by taking a big step recently.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 3, 2021, 3:34 PM IST
The long-standing differences between India pacer Mohammed Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan have taken another unsavoury turn. The relations between the couple have been bad for a few years now. It seems like the marriage has hit rock bottom and the disputes are unlikely to end anytime soon. The right arm fast bowler’s estranged spouse has provided evidence that there are no chances of improvement by taking a big step recently.
Jahan posted a picture of their daughter on social media on the occasion of her birthday. While sharing the photo on Instagram, she named her little one Aairah Jahan. Jahan decided to drop the speedster’s surname from her daughter's name. The couple has not officially divorced yet, however, they have been living separately. Shami and Jahan tied the knot in April 2014.
Previously, Jahan leveled serious allegations against Shami including some that were criminal in nature. Since 2017, when she started laying accusations of sexual assault and domestic violence on Shami among other charges. She also blamed him for cheating on her and his family for torturing her. After she registered an FIR with the police against the fast bowler, the BCCI decided to withhold Shami’s contract. However, none of the charges have been proved to be true. Later, the board handed him a central contract. Shami has since been an integral part of the Indian pace attack across all formats of the game.
Meanwhile, Shami featured in just one game during the Test series against Australia. He sustained a nasty elbow injury following which he was ruled out of the remainder of the series. The pacer has been sidelined with a fractured forearm ahead of the upcoming Test series between India and England at home. He will not be a part of the squad for the first two Tests as he is still recovering from his injury. Shami could make his way back in the team for the limited-overs series - five T20 Internationals and three ODIs.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking