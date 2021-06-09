Mohammed Shami’s Wife Hasin Jahan Looks Stunning in New Picture

India pacer Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan has decided to turn her life around. She often grabs headlines for her differences with her husband. In addition to that, Hasin Jahan is in the news for her active social media presence. Her Instagram handle is filled with beautiful pictures, inspiring quotes and moments with her little daughter. Now, one of Hasin Jahan’s recently uploaded pictures has been going viral across social media platforms. It shows Hasin Jahan flaunting a fresh look and fanshave happily reacted in the comments space. For the photo, she wore a floral printed outfit and nicely did her makeup. Hasin Jahan left her hair open and confidently clicked a selfie. In the caption, she just left a couple of black heart emojis.

The long-standing differences between Hasin Jahan and Shami are no secret. The couple’s relationship has been antagonized for years now. Earlier this year, their marriage seemed to have taken another unsavoury turn. The right-arm fast bowler’s spouse shared a post on Instagram on her daughter’s birthday with no mention of Shami. While sharing the post, Jahan named her child Aairah Jahan. Her decision to drop the speedster’s surname hinted that their marriage is nearing its last stage.

Shami and Hasin Jahan married in 2014 and have been living separately for a long time due to a dispute. They are not officially divorced as yet.

For the unversed, Hasin Jahan has levelled serious allegations against the cricketer in the past. In 2017, she accused the fast bowler of domestic violence and sexual assault among other charges. She blamed him and his family for torturing her. BCCI withheld Shami’s contract after she registered an FIR with the police against Shami. Later, the board handed Shami a central contract clearing him of charges.

