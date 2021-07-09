Mohammed Shami's Wife Hasin Jahan Receives Fresh Abuse on Social Media

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan has often grabbed headlines for her long-standing differences with her husband. The 41-year-old has found popularity on social media, particularly Instagram, for her active presence on the platform. In one of the pictures recently posted by Jahan, she looked very pretty. Standing against a beach in the backdrop, the diva was seen striking a pose on a docked boat. She wore a striped top and a pink skirt and left her hair open. As soon as the picture made its way to ‘gram, it went viral on many other social media sites as well.

The comments section on the photo-sharing platform was filled with all kinds of reactions from the users. More often than not, people troll Jahan for the pictures she posts. She was massively trolled once again by fans of Shami. Many people mentioned the cricketer’s name and made lewd remarks about Jahan. Some of the users made comments on Jahan like ‘you are still blowing Shami’s money’. While several people trolled her, some said good things about her and called her beautiful and strong.

Last month, Jahan encountered a similar experience when she posted a glamorous photo online. She was heavily criticised for wearing a revealing outfit and was schooled to adopt purdah in accordance with Islamic traditions.

The Kolkata-based model Hasin Jahan married Mohammed Shami on April 7, 2014. The couple has a daughter together. While the two are not officially divorced, they have been living separately for a long time. The relationship between Shami and his wife has been in turbulence ever since she made shocking revelations about him. A few years after their marriage, Jahan levelled serious allegations against the fast bowler and his family.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here