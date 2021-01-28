Mohammed Siraj Absolutely Likes It When I Shout at Him: India Bowling Coach Bharat Arun

India's bowling coach Bharat Arun recalled Mohammed Siraj's journey from a net bowler to India pacer, lauding the Hyderabad bowler for his 'hunger and passion'.

In an interaction with R Ashwin in the latter's YouTube channel, Arun recalled how he first spotted Siraj as a net bowler for RCB.

Virat Kohli's Energy on The Field is Mistaken for Anger: Bowling Coach Bharat Arun

"Siraj is someone who has both the hunger and anger. When I saw him in Hyderabad, in fact, I saw him when I was with RCB when he came as a net bowler. At that time, I went and told VVS Laxman during our game against Sunrisers that the kid is bowling really well. I asked him he still has not played for Hyderabad right? You can use him, right? He nodded but he did not play much that year," Arun said.

"When I went as Hyderabad coach, I called Siraj again. He was not even in the probables then. When I saw him bowling again, it was even more impressive. I thought it was a one-time thing with this pace and aggression that I saw in the nets. I asked him what happened, and he said they didn't select me, but I'm ready to give my life. When I called him again, he had the same passion, intent and he bowled exactly the way I had seen earlier. When I went to Hyderabad as a coach, they gave me full power. So, I told that this kid should definitely play.

India vs England: Despite Grass Cover, Chennai Pitch Likely to Be Slow in Nature

"Another striking feature with Siraj is, if we tell him something to do, he will do that exactly the way he has been asked to. Of course, he will try his own experimentations, and I will shout at him when he does that. It's not to hurt him, but just to make him understand, I will shout at him.

"He likes it when I shout at him. he absolutely likes it, and when I shout at him, he'll smile and say okay I'll do it.

"When I came to the Indian team, he asked me 'Sir when will you call me? He got selected and played few games for India A in the white-ball format. He was on and off. His biggest strength is his own confidence in himself. That's his biggest success factor."

Arun also spoke about head coach Ravi Shastri, saying he hates it when bowlers concede boundaries.

"He (Ravi Shastri) will follow the match from the dressing room. But he absolutely hates it when a bowler concedes a boundary. He doesn't want bowlers to concede a run. That's what he wants. When we bowl, we should keep on taking wickets. And when they are bowling, we should keep on scoring runs. If someone concedes two boundaries, he will shout. If someone concedes a boundary, I know that I am going to be shouted at," said Arun.

Arun also compared the captaincy styles of Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli.

"When it comes to Ajinkya, he is a calm person. Rahane might look calm from the outside but there is a steely nerve in him. He backs players and looks calm and even if a bowler goes wrong, he might not be scared of the captain. He knows that he will be backed.

"With Virat Kohli, if you bowl two bad balls, it might look like he will get angry, but that's just his energy. Ajinkya brings the calmness, of course, even if he buys-in the plan, he makes sure he executes it to the T."