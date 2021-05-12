Mohammed Siraj Grateful for his Captain, Says 'Career Virat Bhaiya ki Wajah Se Hai'

Mohammed Siraj was having the toughest time of his life as he lost his father last year. Unfortunately, he was in Australia at the time and Covid situation made sure that he doesn’t make it to India for his funeral. It was a horrid time for this 26-year old, and he found solace in his captain, Virat Bhaiya‘s words.

“I had lost my father during the Australia series. I was shattered and not really in my senses. It was Virat bhaiya who gave me strength and support. Mera career Virat bhaiya ke wajah se hai (I owe my career to Virat)” Siraj,” Siraj told Timesofindia.com in an exclusive interview.”He (Virat) has supported me through thick and thin. He has always been there for me and in all circumstances. I still remember how I was crying in the hotel room. Virat bhaiya came into my room and hugged me tightly and said – ‘I am with you, don’t worry.’ Those words encouraged me a lot,” Siraj added.

Siraj came into his own as experienced pacer got injured Down Under. This included Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav. He played key role, picking up 13 wickets in the three games he played. He went onto take a fifer in Brisbane, the venue where India turned the tables on Australia. India were bundled out for 36 in the first Test and skipper Kohli had to return to India as his first child was due. But Siraj said, he kept in touch with the whole team even after landing in India.”He (Virat) played just one Test on the tour but his messages and calls motivated me. And that’s why I could perform. In fact, I didn’t have a good season with RCB in the past two years. But he (Virat) was always there to support me. He has backed me a lot,” added Siraj,

