'Mohammed Siraj Has Overtaken All These Guys' - Former India Selector Praises Fast Rising India Pacer

Former India chief selector MSK Prasad has lavished high praise on Mohammed Siraj for the way he has started his Test career.

Mohammed Siraj is just five Tests old but already he has established himself as one of the premier India pace bowlers. The manner in which he stepped up in the absence of leading India fast bowlers in Australia spoke volumes of his skills and maturity.

His record of 16 wickets at 28.25 is impressive and what makes him special is that fact that he doesn’t have to rely on favorable pitches to make an impact. Former India chief of selectors MSK Prasad says Siraj is way ahead of other young pacers given how he as performed since making his Test debut last December.

“Today, Siraj has overtaken all these guys, he’s giving you wickets consistently on both Indian and Australian soil,” Prasad told SportsKeeda. “So I am sure Siraj is far ahead now. Better to invest in them thinking about the future also, nothing better for a fast bowler than to bowl in English conditions.”

India have named a 20-man squad for England tour where they will play six Tests including the final of the ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand. The announcement saw the return of Mohammed Shami from an injury he picked during the Australia tour and his inclusion gives Indian attack a formidable look that already has Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Siraj and Shardul Thakur.

Meanwhile, Siraj has credited India captain Virat Kohli for the success he has had enjoyed in his brief international career so far. “I had lost my father during the Australia series. I was shattered and not really in my senses. It was Virat bhaiya who gave me strength and support. Mera career Virat bhaiya ke wajah se hai (I owe my career to Virat)” Siraj told Timesofindia.com in an interview.

He (Virat) has supported me through thick and thin. He has always been there for me and in all circumstances,” he added.

