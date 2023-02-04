'Never Thought I'll be Number 1': Mohammed Siraj Tells Ravichandran Ashwin During a Hilarious Exchange

India have started 2023 in dominating fashion winning four series in a row as they got the better of Sri Lanka and New Zealand at home. They blanked both their opponents 3-0 in ODI series and also defeated them 2-1 in T20Is as well.

Aside from the established players, India’s stupendous display has been due to rising stars including the likes of Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

While Suryakumar continues to dazzle with his mind-boggling strokeplay, Gill has shown early signs of greatness with record-breaking innings across ODIs and T20Is.

However, the rapid improvement shown by Siraj in ODIs has been quite impressive considering how during the early days of his India career his eye-catching performances came in Test cricket. However, the right-arm pacer has worked on his limited-overs skills as well and the result is that he’s today the top-ranked ODI bowler.

While he soaks in the feeling, the 28-year-old is now started sweating it out for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India will now host Australia for a four-Test series starting February 9 in Nagpur.

All top India Test stars including captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin among others have started their preparations from Friday.

Ashwin shared a clip of India’s practice session in Nagpur on his Instagram Story.

However, he also shared a couple of videos of him having a hilarious exchange with India teammate Siraj in which he’s asking the fast bowler about how he’s feeling after becoming the no. 1 ODI bowler.

“Bahut hi achha lag raha hai, socha nahi tha ki number 1 bowler banuga. It’s a good feeling (I’m feeling quite good, I’ve never imagined become number 1 bowler)," Siraj said.

The clip followed one in which Ashwin asked a question in Tamil that left Siraj in splits.

