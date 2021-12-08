Mohammed Siraj Ready to go Through The Wall For Captain: Aakash Chopra

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that India should pick Mohammed Siraj over veteran pacer Ishant Sharma for the upcoming Test series against South Africa. The upcoming series is going to be part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle which will put added pressure on both teams to claim some crucial points on the table.

CSA has already announced a 21-man squad for the Test series while Team India is yet to name their set of players. South Africa have picked Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi for their fast-paced track. The pace trio has rich experience of playing against Indian players in the Indian Premier League.

Chopra said that Ishant’s fitness in the recent past has put his position under a lot of scrutiny.

“Ishant Sharma is good, there’s no doubt. He has played 100+ Tests; to play so many Tests as a fast bowler is no mean feat. However, there have been injury concerns surrounding him in the recent past,” Chopra said on his official YouTube channel.

The cricketer turned commentator heaped huge praise on Siraj and said he gives 120 per cent on every delivery and is always ready to go through the wall for his skipper.

“Let’s talk about Siraj. He brings energy to the attack, he gives 120% on every delivery. He is ready to go through the wall for the captain. In South Africa, you don’t need bowlers who get the movement in the air. You need bowlers who hit the deck and who can get the movement off the surface,” said the former Indian batter.

He picked India’s pace trio for the upcoming tour and he will play Siraj ahead of Ishant alongside two senior players Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

“Siraj hits the deck hard. He is very intense, and according to me, Siraj is already the third-choice fast bowler. If India play South Africa tomorrow, I’ll pick Bumrah, Shami and Mohammed Siraj,” he added.

