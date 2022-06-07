'I Thought Dad Should've Been Here' - Star India Pacer Remembers Emotional Test Debut

Mohammed Siraj was an instant star on his India debut, picking up 3 wickets to help the team beat Australia by 8 wickets in Melbourne. In fact, he was instrumental in India’s historic 2-1 series win Down Under.

He claimed 13 wickets in the series out of which five came in the final Test at the iconic Gaba as Siraj eventually finished as the third-highest wicket-taker of the series with only Pat Cummins and fellow RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood leading the tally ahead of the Indian.

The series has already become a defining moment in Siraj’s young career, given the fact that he lost his dad just ahead of the series. He was also battling racism as well as the stringent Covid-19 protocols that were in place.

‘I’ve Experienced it as Well, They Tend to Get Nasty’: Rahane Opens up on Racism Row at the SCG Involving Siraj

Siraj in a recent interview recalled the trying times when he was thinking of his father while receiving his debut test cap.

“It was really tough for me. My dad was ill during the IPL too. But family members hadn’t told me that the matter was serious. I got to know about his condition when I landed in Australia,” Siraj was quoted as saying by Royal Challengers in an article on their official website.

Siraj would also shed some light on the pandemic protocols, the RCB recalled. “There was Covid-19 protocol as well. We had to quarantine. When we had our practice, I got to know about dad’s death. My mother made me strong during that period. She told me, ‘Fulfil your dad’s dream and make your country proud’. This was my only motivation. I didn’t even know if I will get a chance to play. There were senior bowlers in the team.”

But he did get his chance and the rest as they say is history. But on that occasion, the only person on Siraj’s mind was his father, whose funeral he could not attend due to the strict Covid-19 pandemic protocols in place at that time.

“I finally got an opportunity in the second Test… When I wore my cap in Melbourne, I thought ‘dad should’ve been here’. After Mohammed Shami got injured, I got a chance to play for India. One thing was there in my mind that I had performed well for India A and had scalped 8 wickets against Australia A. So, it gave me the confidence to do well in my first Test series for India,” he added.

Mohammed Siraj Confident of Making a Strong Comeback in England After Underwhelming IPL 2022

After a disappointing IPL 2022, Siraj is now getting ready for the one-off rescheduled Test against England in the upcoming tour and is hoping to get his form back and help India win another series abroad. India were leading the Test series in England 2-1 with only the fifth and final match to be played when they had to pull out due to a Covid outbreak in the squad.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here