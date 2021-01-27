Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant in Line for ICC's Inaugural Player of the Month Award

The duo, which held onto their own to help India register a historic series win in Brisbane, are alongside the likes of R Ashwin, Washington Sundar and T Natarajan to be nominated for the award.

India's young cricketers and hero of India's historic Gabba breach: Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj, are tipped to win ICC's inaugural Player of the Month award. The duo is alongside the likes of R Ashwin, Washington Sundar and T Natarajan to be nominated for the award.

While Siraj grabbed a five-for in Brisbane to end his Australian summer where he was racially abused, Pant too fought his way to itch his name in the history books. Besides these Indian cricketers, here are some top stars who are also in the fray: England's Joe Root, Australia’s Steve Smith, Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz, South Africans Marizanne Kapp and Nadine de Klerk as well as Pakistan’s Nida Dar.

This is a first of its kind award that ICC has come up with. An independent panel comprising of fans, broadcasters and journalist will choose their men's player of the month and female player of the month.

“The ICC Player of the Month is a great way to connect with fans of the sport and celebrate performances of their favourite players through the year," ICC General Manager Geoff Allardice, said in a statement.

"It gives us all an opportunity to acknowledge world class performances on the field by male and female cricketers and they have been in abundance throughout January,” he added.

The three nominees for each of the categories will be decided by ICC's Award Nominating Committee based on their performance during that particular month. Then these nominees will be voted upon by the independent panel. The panel will retain a 90 percent share of the vote, while registered fans can also vote but they will have only a 10 percent share of the vote.

The results will be declared on every second Monday of the month.