Mohammed Siraj's Neighbours in Hyderabad Erect Massive Cut-Out of His 'Finger on Lips' Celebration

Mohammed Siraj’s dead accuracy with the ball ensured India’s victory in the second Test of the ongoing five-match series in England. Siraj’s four-wickets haul in both the innings of his first Test at the Lord’s played a vital role in the win.

The emotions were running high in that intense contest with an aggressive Siraj hitting the headlines with his ‘finger on the lips’ celebration upon taking wickets.

And his neighbours back home in Hyderabard took this celebration to a larger than life level, erecting a massive cut. The garlanded cutout features Siraj striking the pose dressed in a blue kit.

Siraj is a Superstar, Miyan getting all the love from the cricket fans. pic.twitter.com/aKG9l00181— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 19, 2021

Earlier during a virtual media interaction, Siraj had opened about the reason behind the celebration pose. While many believed that his action was directed at the batsman he dismissed, the pacer said that the celebration was meant for his haters. He added that his on-field performance was a reply to critics who had doubted his skills and capabilities as a bowler.

Meanwhile, the Indian team will be looking to make full use of their 1-0 lead over England and not give them chance to bounce back.

The team has arrived at Leeds where they will be sweating it out in the nets before taking on England in the third Test starting from August 25. Virat Kohli and company enter the contest as the favourites with England battling injury concerns.

