CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Mohammed Siraj's Neighbours in Hyderabad Erect Massive Cut-Out of His 'Finger on Lips' Celebration
1-MIN READ

Mohammed Siraj's Neighbours in Hyderabad Erect Massive Cut-Out of His 'Finger on Lips' Celebration

Mohammed Siraj has been one of the top performers for India in Tests recently. (AFP Photo)

Mohammed Siraj has been one of the top performers for India in Tests recently. (AFP Photo)

Mohammed Siraj's neighbours back home have taken the celebration to a larger than life level.

Mohammed Siraj’s dead accuracy with the ball ensured India’s victory  in the second Test of the ongoing five-match series in England. Siraj’s four-wickets haul in both the innings of his first Test at the Lord’s played a vital role in the win.

The emotions were running high in that intense contest with an aggressive Siraj  hitting the headlines with his ‘finger on the lips’ celebration upon taking wickets.

And his neighbours back home in Hyderabard took this celebration to a larger than life level, erecting a massive cut. The garlanded cutout features Siraj striking the pose dressed in a blue kit.

Check it out here:

RELATED NEWS

Earlier during a virtual media interaction, Siraj had opened about the reason behind the celebration pose. While many believed that his action was directed at the batsman he dismissed, the pacer said that the celebration was meant for his haters. He added that his on-field performance was a reply to critics who had doubted his skills and capabilities as a bowler.

Meanwhile, the Indian team will be looking to make full use of their 1-0 lead over England and not give them chance to bounce back.

The team has arrived at Leeds where they will be sweating it out in the nets before taking on England in the third Test starting from August 25. Virat Kohli and company enter the contest as the favourites with England battling injury concerns.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Tags
first published:August 21, 2021, 12:56 IST