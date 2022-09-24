Mohinder Amarnath Turns 72: Interesting Facts and Achievements of India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup Hero

Mohinder Amarnath, one of the finest all-rounders ever to play for India, was an integral member of the country’s first World Cup-winning squad. Amarnath started playing as a medium pacer- all-rounder but eventually he finished his career as one of the best batters to represent India. As Amarnath celebrates his 72nd birthday today, it is time to recall some of his spectacular achievements.

A career-defining season

Amarnath made his international debut in 1969 during the fifth Test match against Australia in Chennai. Amarnath failed to convince the selectors and as a result, he was excluded from the squad. While he continued to be in and out of the Indian team, Amarnath rose to fame with a glorious season in 1982-83. He returned to the side that season after a gap of three years. And Amarnath could not have asked for a better comeback. He played 11 away Tests against Pakistan and West Indies that season and scored 1182 runs. He also claimed five centuries during that period.

World Cup victory

Amarnath scripted the most remarkable achievement of his career in the year 1983 after he guided Team India to their maiden World Cup title. He picked up eight wickets and scored 237 runs at an average of 29.62 at the World Cup.

Match-winning show in semi-final

Amarnath, in the 1983 World Cup semi-final against England, exhibited a stunning performance as India won the contest by six wickets. He picked up two wickets and later pulled off a vital knock of 46 to win the Man of the Match award.

Man of the Match in the 1983 WC Final

India outclassed the defending champions West Indies in the summit clash to win the World Cup. Amarnath was adjudged Man of the Match in the final for exhibiting his supreme all-round abilities. The Punjab-born cricketer scored 26 runs and scalped three wickets in the final to help India win the contest by 43 runs.

Award

Amarnath was honoured with the prestigious Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2008-09 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

