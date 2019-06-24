starts in
ICC World Cup 2019: Mohsin Khan Tipped to Return as Chief Selector or Team Manager of Pakistan

PTI |June 24, 2019, 5:25 PM IST
Karachi: Former Test batsman and head coach Mohsin Hasan Khan is set to return in an important role in Pakistan cricket, either as chief selector or national team manager after the ongoing World Cup.

Mohsin, who was head coach and also the chief selector in 2012, recently stepped down as head of the PCB's Cricket Committee.

But a reliable source said Mohsin is being considered for an important responsibility after the World Cup.

"Mohsin is being considered for the job of chief selector or manager of the Pakistan team," the source said.

Mohsin, 64, was chief selector in 2010 and 2011 before the PCB made him the interim head coach of the national team. Under him, Pakistan won Test series against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and England.

But after Zaka Ashraf took over as PCB Chairman, Mohsin was replaced for a foreign coach, Dave Whatmore despite the fact that Pakistan whitewashed England in the Test series in early 2012 in the UAE.

The PCB has announced that after the World Cup its Cricket Committee, which until now was dormant, would hold a robust inquiry into the team's and support staff's performances in the last three years before making recommendations to the Chairman and Board of Governors.

Already Managing Director Wasim Khan, who now has more powers and also heads the Cricket Committee, has started the process of making changes in the PCB with a new selection committee and team management expected to be announced after the World Cup.

Some former Test players have, however, advised the PCB not to rely on the same old faces when making changes after the World Cup.

"Mohsin bhai is a respected figure but wouldn't be a bad idea to also look at some fresh faces," all-rounder Abdul Razzaq said.

The PCB has already announced a new junior selection committee with former Test players Taufiq Umar, Arshad Khan and Rao Ifthikar being roped in for by the PCB for the first time.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
2
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
PAK
6 2 3 1 5 -1.26
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
6 0 6 0 0 -1.71

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more