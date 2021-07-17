Moin Khan’s Son Azam Khan, Who Once Weighed 140 Kgs, Makes His Pakistan Debut

In the first match of the T20I series against England, son of former Pakistani skipper Azam Khan’s son made his international cricket debut. The middle order batsman has been very impressive in the recent past and after giving a great account of his hitting abilities in the T10 league as well as the Pakistan Super League, he was handed this cap for the first match by Sarfraz Ahmed. Incidentally, Azam played under the captaincy of Sarfraz for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League.

Not a very impressive domestic record

In his first match for Pakistan, Azam started his sojourn with a cracking boundary off the first ball. He could play only 3 deliveries and was unbeaten on 5. He has played just one first-class match, 15 List A matches and 41 T20 matches before this appearance. He averages less than 30 in all these formats.

Weighed 140 kgs

The right-hander garnered a lot of attention owing to this weight. He weighed 110 kgs and there were a lot of question marks over his fitness. He once weighed 140 kgs but has since lost 30 kgs.

Before his debut, former Pakistan pacer Aaquib Javed had raised question marks over the fitness standards of Pakistan team and he had spoken about how they looked unfit to be cricketers.

Batting first, Pakistan posted their highest total of 232 for 6 in T20Is at Trent Bridge on Friday. They beat their previous best, which was 205 for 3, against the West Indies in Karachi in 2018. This score was also the third-highest total by any team against England in T20Is.

Chasing this target down, England were given hope by the performances of Liam Livingstone with his blazing century, but this could not help England chase down the total and England went down in the match by 31 runs.

