Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Moises Henriques Opens up About Depressions, Says Considered Suicide

The 33-year-old, who played just 11 ODIs, 11 T20Is and four Tests for Australia, was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2017.

PTI |April 24, 2020, 8:03 PM IST
Moises Henriques Opens up About Depressions, Says Considered Suicide

Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques has opened up about his battles with depression which once forced him to contemplate suicide during a first-class match.

The 33-year-old, who played just 11 ODIs, 11 T20Is and four Tests for Australia, was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2017.

"If you looked up the depression symptoms on Google, I was ticking off almost every single one of them and quite severely," Henriques, who has played for many IPL teams including four-time winners Mumbai Indians, told 'Ordineroli Speaking podcast'.

"I remember lying in bed wanting to (self medicate) for a long time and considering all the different types of drugs that would be possible. At this stage, I was like who would I call? I wasn't even thinking of recreational or party drugs.

"I was thinking where do I get these opioids and these things that are going to numb my brain to a point of not thinking where I'm not capable of thought."

Henriques recalled how once he had thought of crashing his car while driving home from Bankstown midway through a Shield match against Tasmania.

"I remember thinking to myself in the car, I'm doing 110 on the highway thinking if I just turn this car into here, into the pillar or somewhere?," he said.

"I didn't want to create a crash, thinking if I just ran straight into this pole what would happen? What would the consequence of what would happen there?

"I can't do that, it's not fair on my brothers, it's not fair on Krista, it's not fair on all these people that are there for me, I can't leave my team with 10 men for the next two days.

"I ended up having to pull over because I was crying so heavily and I was shaking. I had to pull over, just took five minutes."

Henriques last played international cricket in October, 2017.

Depressionmental healthMoises Henriques

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more