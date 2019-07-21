Molineux Pleased with ‘Special’ Showing but Focused on Task Ahead

Australia all-rounder Sophie Molineux was happy with what she considered a ‘special’ showing with the ball on Day 3 of the one-off Women’s Ashes Test against England that put her side in a commanding position to retain the urn.
"It was special. Taking 20 wickets out here is going to be hard work, so any wicket is quite valuable (and) to take Heather's wicket first up, that was pretty cool," Molineux said after the match.
"I love Test cricket and I love wearing whites and playing with the red ball. I played a lot of longer-format cricket growing up back home, so to put the whites back on again, I felt quite at home.
"To be out there and play with the Baggy Green on my head, I got to enjoy it and have fun."
While Australia ended the day in a good position, an unbeaten half-century from Natalie Sciver kept them at bay and on a pitch that isn’t offering a lot, Molineux admitted getting the 14 wickets needed will be a challenge.
"It would be really good to be in the position to have that decision in our hands.
"We've got 14 wickets to go and they're not going to be easy, so we've got to get a good night's sleep in tonight and come back pretty fired up.
"(The pitch is) pretty dead. You get out what you put into it, every now and then it'll turn but you've got to stay patient."
Molineux also believes that the English players will play with a ‘little more intent’ on the final and that it was up to her side to be prepared to counter that in a bid to win the Test.
"I wouldn't be surprised tomorrow if (England) come out with a little more intent and they've definitely got the players to do so, so we've got to be ready for that.
"We've been really positive since day one out there, just to put on the whites and play Test cricket, there's been a really good vibe among the group.
"We know we're close, it would be really nice to win the Test."
