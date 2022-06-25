'Moment That Changed Fate of Indian Cricket': Sachin, Sehwag, Others Recall '83 WC Win on 39th Anniversary

June 25, 1983 – the date marks the beginning of a new era in the history of Indian cricket. A team without an official coach, led by legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev, changed the course of the gentlemen’s game and put India on top of the world. They had defeated two-time champions, Clive Lloyd’s West Indies, to become only the second team to win a cricket World Cup.

It has been 39 years since Kapil lifted the coveted silverware at the Lord’s balcony but each time you recall the memories of that journey, it seems as inspiring as ever. Last year, a Bollywood movie called ‘83’, directed by Kabir Khan, showcased the ups and downs faced by the team during that tour.

From being written off as a weak side to emerging as the new global superpower of cricket, the 83 World Cup will be a badge of honour for not only the players who made the country proud but for all the fans who backed the team.

As Saturday marked the 39th anniversary of that historic moment, people from the cricket fraternity took to social media and lauded Kapil Dev & Co’s achievement.

Former batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar wrote, “Some moments in life inspire you & make you dream. On this day in 1983, we won the World Cup for the first time. I knew right then, that’s what I wanted to do too!”

Some moments in life inspire you & make you dream. On this day in 1983, we won the World Cup for the first time. I knew right then, that’s what I wanted to do too! pic.twitter.com/hp305PHepU — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 25, 2022

“Date mein kya rakha hai? Well, 25th June, is date mein shuruaat rakhi hai. It is a day on which India began it’s journey-in 1932 playing it’s first ever Test & 51 years later on 25th June 1983, Kapil Paaji & his boys winning the World Cup,which was a beginning for many cricketers,” wrote Virender Sehwag.

Date mein kya rakha hai? Well, 25th June, is date mein shuruaat rakhi hai.

It is a day on which India began it’s journey-in 1932 playing it’s first ever Test & 51 years later on 25th June 1983, Kapil Paaji & his boys winning the World Cup,which was a beginning for many cricketers pic.twitter.com/wcBz4BzsyS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 25, 2022

Here’s how other former cricketers and cricketing entities reacted:

Today in 1983 was when every Indian got the feeling that dreams can be brought to reality! A moment that will make us proud always!

I, like many others was inspired by this win and started dreaming of representing the country someday. pic.twitter.com/agaBhbOOBP — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 25, 2022

#OnThisDay in 1983, Team India conquered Lord’s. For the first time we conquered the World. This win taught us that English game ko jeetne ke liye Angrezi nahi Desi Jazba chahiye.#1983worldcup #teamindia pic.twitter.com/egzJBAg1OJ — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 25, 2022

#OnThisDay in 1️⃣9️⃣8️⃣3️⃣, #TeamIndia penned history by defeating West Indies at Lord’s to lift their maiden ICC Cricket World Cup. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/qJ8SAssAA1 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) June 25, 2022

️ #OnThisDay in 1983 A historic day & a landmark moment for Indian cricket as #TeamIndia, led by @therealkapildev, clinched the World Cup title. pic.twitter.com/WlqB0DQp1U — BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2022

A historic day for Indian cricket.#OnThisDay at Lord’s in 1983, India won the men’s Cricket World Cup for the first time.#LoveLords | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/QZuDBagLcY — Lord’s Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) June 25, 2022

… #OnThisDay in 1983 ➡️ won their maiden World Cup Which bowling duo from ‘ team shined with 3⃣-fers in this iconic final? #OneFamily @ICC @therealkapildev pic.twitter.com/OPWYta5NPh — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) June 25, 2022

While cricket became a national obsession, it also compelled the rest of the world to believe that Asian teams are capable of winning the World title.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here