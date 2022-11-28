Monday blues? Certainly not if your name is Ruturaj Gaikwad as the India batter has rewritten record books by clubbing seven consecutive sixes an in over to create a List A world record in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022.

He has become the first player in the history of limited-overs cricket to hit seven sixes in an over. The record for most sixes in an over (overall) though remains with Lee Germon of New Zealand who struck eight of those during a mind-boggling turn of events in Wellington’s Shell Trophy match.

Maharashtra opener Gaikwad created the record during a Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal clash with Uttar Pradesh at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, in Ahmedabad on Monday (November 28).

Shiva Singh was the unfortunate bowler to concede seven sixes when bowling the 49th over of the innings - thanks to a no-ball which was also dispatched over the boundary by the rising top-order batter.

And the mayhem Gaikwad unleashed in the penultimate over saw him rocket from 165 off 147 to 207 of 154 - his first ever double-century in List A cricket.

Captaining Maharashtra in the last-eight stage of India’s premier one-day competition, Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 220 off 159, an innings that featured 10 fours and 16 sixes.

They thus finished with 330/5 in 50 Overs.

The 25-year-old Gaikwad now also holds the record for hitting most number of runs in a single over - 42. The earlier record was held by Elton Chigumbura of Zimbabwe who had scored 39 off Alauddin Babu in a Dhaka Premier Division match in 2013.

The 43 runs that Shiva conceded is now the joint-most in the history of List A cricket equalling that of Willem Ludick of New Zealand.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here