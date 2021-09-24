 ‘Money Talks’, Usman Khawaja Blames Teams For Pulling Out of Pakistan

Pakistan-born Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has said that “money talks” in cricket and hence, teams would never turn down an assignment to India, but at the same time, it became “easy for players and organisations” to pull out of assignments in Pakistan or Bangladesh.

After New Zealand walked out of the series against Pakistan citing security concerns, England too announced that they will not be touring Pakistan. Both these events have landed a huge blow on Pakistan’s concerted efforts to bring back cricket to the country.

“I feel it’s very easy for players and organisations to say no to Pakistan, because it’s Pakistan. I think the same thing would apply too, if it were Bangladesh. But nobody would say no to India, if they’re in the same situation,” Khawaja told ‘The Australian Associated Press’.

Khawaja went on to add that Money certainly has a huge say in the game and teams keep proving this adage correct. He said that there was no reason for teams to pull out of Pakistan as the country was very safe to play cricket.

The left-hander said that he would travel to Pakistan to play in any series. Australia are slated to tour Pakistan next year. Khawaja claimed that there is enough security and he has heard nothing but reports about people feeling safe in the country.

Khawaja said that players who played in the Pakistan Super League said that the security in Pakistan was 100 per cent.

New Zealand were slated to play a T20I series against Pakistan, but they pulled out of the series on September 17, hours before the toss and despite all assurances they left Pakistan citing security concerns. Following this New Zealand Cricket (NZC) issued a statement announcing their decision to call off the tour due to security threat but did not share details about the nature of threat. Miffed by this sequence, newly appointed chairman of PCB Ramiz Raja said that they will raise this issue with the ICC.

