Monty Panesar Invites Rihanna to Talk on Indian Farmers' Protest
Monty Panesar, who played a key role in helping England beat hosts India in 2012-13 series, has invited pop star Rihanna to talk on the ongoing farmers' agitation in India
- IANS
- Updated: February 3, 2021, 7:37 AM IST
Former England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar, who played a key role in helping England beat hosts India in 2012-13 series, has invited pop star Rihanna to talk on the ongoing farmers' agitation in India after the Barbadian tweeted support for it.
"It would be an honour to interview you @panjabradio_
@AsianFXRadio on my show "The Full Monty" this Saturday to talk about farmers issues in India," tweeted 38-year-old Panesar in reply to Rihanna's tweet.
It would be an honour to interview you @panjabradio_ @AsianFXRadio on my show "The Full Monty" this Saturday to talk about farmers issues in India #farmersrprotest #IndianFarmersRevolution2020
— Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) February 2, 2021
The 32-year-old singer's 'work' had earlier tweeted an article from CNN headlined, "India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police" and wrote on her timeline, "why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest."
Panesar also retweeted the article. The spinner, who played 50 Tests, took 167 wickets with a best of 11/210 at an average of 34.71. That spell came against India in the Mumbai Test in 2012-13 that England won by 10 wickets.
Pandesar captured 36 wickets, including 17 in three Tests in the 2012-13 series, in 11 Tests against India. The visiting England team shocked India to win the 2012-13 series 2-1.
