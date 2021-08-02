Monty Panesar Pulls Out From KPL, ‘I Would Have Lost a Huge Opportunity in India’

Pakistan’s newly-launched Kashmir Premier League (KPL) has suffered a major blow as England’s veteran spinner Monty Panesar has pulled out his name from the competition. KPL 2021 is scheduled to run from August 6 to August 16 with namely six teams including the likes of Rawalakot Hawks, Kotli Lions, Mirpur Royals, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Overseas Warriors, and Bagh Stallions fighting for the title in Muzaffarabad.

Panesar decided to call it quits from KPL 2021 after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ‘advised’ him about the consequences. Allegedly, BCCI isn’t happy with Pakistan conducting the Kashmir league and has warned all the overseas players against their participating in the tournament.

Elaborating on his stance, Panesar added that there were chances of him not getting an Indian visa in the future which can hamper his commentary and coaching career to a greater extent. The spinner didn’t wish to get involved in the political tension between India and Pakistan.

“The reason I decided to not participate in this league was that I was clearly advised by the ECB and BCCI that if I do play, the consequences could be that I may be denied a visa in the future and maybe denied any cricket opportunity in India. I have just started my media-sports career and India is one of the places I want to work. The negative outweighs the pros. I would have lost a huge opportunity in India,” Panesar said as quoted by Republic World.

Further in the interaction, Panesar hoped that BCCI will acknowledge him pulling out from KPL 2021. The veteran spinner is looking forward to some good work opportunities in India after denying the offer of playing again. However, the English star admitted that it is a player’s personal choice whether to take part in the KPL or not.

A few notable personalities in KPL’s overseas contingent include Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka), Tino Best (West Indies), Rory Kleinveldt (South Africa), and Chris Tremlett (England).

