Concluded

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 8, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

2ND INN

Sri Lankan CC

139 (19.1)

Sri Lankan CC
v/s
Punjab Lions CC
Punjab Lions CC*

145/3 (13.0)

Punjab Lions CC beat Sri Lankan CC by 7 wickets
Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Eliminator, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

1ST INN

Brno Raptors *

0/0 (0.0)

Brno Raptors
v/s
Brno Raiders
Brno Raiders

Brno Raiders elected to field
Live

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 9, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

1ST INN

Nicosia XI Fighters CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Nicosia XI Fighters CC
v/s
CTL Eurocollege CC
CTL Eurocollege CC

CTL Eurocollege CC elected to field

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Monty Panesar Recalls How a Faulty Alarm Cost him a Place in England Side

Monty Panesar was one of the finest off-spinners that England produced in the recent times, but his career too was cut short. In the Monty Panesar & The Specialist Fielders podcast, Panesar explained how a missed alarm cost him a Test recall in 2014.

Cricketnext Staff |July 5, 2020, 5:01 PM IST
Panesar, who picked 167 wickets in his 50 Tests, was having a great 2013-14, and with Graeme Swann retiring that year, the 32-year-old could have a long career. But then he was omitted from his county side and then from the series against Sri Lanka.

And he explains how a time-keeping error kept him away from his team Essex. “Time-keeping, when I missed a match against Essex for time-keeping issues,” he said. “I didn’t sleep very well that night, and then I went into a really deep sleep, and then the next thing [I knew] I woke up and it was half nine. I got ready, got to the ground at 10, next thing I know it was like, Monty you’re not playing this game because you’re late for the match.

“It cost me my Test place the next week against Sri Lanka. Moeen Ali played, but if I bowled really well I probably would have got the nod. I missed my alarm clock, and thanks to my alarm not working he got in the Test team.”

Since then Moeen has managed to cement his place in the side as an all-rounder, and his strong performances with the bat and ball, ended the road for Panesar. But he has still maintained that he looking for a comeback.

Though his last first-class match was in 2016 for Northamptonshire.

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Lord's

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
