Mooney Ton Helps Australia Prevail in Run Fest Against Sri Lanka

Beth Mooney’s 113 off 61 deliveries helped Australia win the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Sydney on Sunday.

Cricketnext Staff |September 29, 2019, 4:00 PM IST
Electing to bat – where interestingly Meg Lanning sent in Healy and finally the coin fell on the right side for Australia - Aussie openers Mooney and Alyssa Healy got off to a flying start dealing in boundaries. Healy scored 43 off just 21 balls with six boundaries before Oshadhi Ranasinghe removed her with a well judged caught and bowled. The openers had reached 64 after just the powerplay.

Lanning however kept going, hitting 20 boundaries and found a partner in Ashleigh Gardner, who hit 4 sixes and managed to score a quickfire 49. Sri Lanka found it tough to stop the flow of runs and Australia managed to cross 200, ending their innings at 217/4.

It was always going to be an uphill chase for Sri Lanka if they were to trouble the hosts, but opener Chamari Athapaththu didn’t give up easy. She single-handedly threatened to win the game for Sri Lanka as she registered her first T20I ton.

However, she had absolutely no support from the other end. After her 113, the next best score for Sri Lanka was 16 as batters struggled to get going. Athapaththu scored 12 boundaries and six huge sixes before Megan Schutt got her with a fine yorker.

Georgia Wareham picked two wickets while Tayla Vlaemnick with one wicket were other impressive performers for Australia.

The second T20I will be played on Monday at the same venue.

australia vs sri lankaAustralia womensri lanka vs australiasri lanka women

