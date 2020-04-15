More Chances of Snowfall in Lahore: Gavaskar on Ind-Pak Series
Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar joked that there are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than there is of an India-Pakistan bilateral series in the near future. Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar had mooted the idea of holding a match between the two arch-rivals so as to raise funds to fight the coronavirus outbreak that has brought the world to a standstill.
