More T20Is and Fewer Tests for England Tour of India, UAE to be Back Up for IPL 2021: Sourav Ganguly

England's tour of India in 2021 will see four Test matches and not five as originally planned, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed on Tuesday. The decision to scrap a Test has been taken as 2021 will see the ICC T20 World Cup later in the year in India. Two T20Is have been added to the series, taking the total to five T20s apart from four Tests and three ODIs.

"England is touring India for four Test matches, three ODIs, and five T20Is," Ganguly said. "It is easier to have bilaterals than having eight-nine-ten teams, which gets difficult, but we have to keep assessing the situation.

"A lot of people are talking about the second Covid wave. We're already hearing of cases being on the rise again in Mumbai and Delhi, so we have to be careful and make sure everything is in order."

Ganguly said BCCI was working towards having the series and IPL 2021 in India, but confirmed that UAE will be a back up venue. The UAE had successfully hosted IPL 2020, which Mumbai Indians won.

"The next IPL is five months away and we're very much trying to have it in India," Ganguly said. "I always tell people that they need to be here to see what the IPL means to India. We're also going to be hosting domestic cricket in India."

Ganguly had earlier told PTI that India will host their domestic competition from January 1, 2021.

"We have had extensive discussions on domestic cricket and we have tentatively decided to start the competitions from January 1, 2021," Ganguly had said.

"We will certainly have the full-fledged Ranji Trophy red ball tournament. It will probably not be possible to hold all tournaments. We also have elaborate plans for our age group and women's cricket. We will start with Ranji Trophy and then we will also have the other tournaments between March and April."