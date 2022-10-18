'More Than Just a Cricket Match': Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Shares Excitement For IND vs PAK Clash | WATCH

Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson shared his excitement for the highly anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The two teams will lock horns at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in the Super 12 stage on October 23. Earlier, this year, India faced Pakistan twice in Asia Cup 2022, Rohit Sharma and Co. won the first tie but suffered defeat in the Super 12 stage.

Johnson collaborated with the T20 World Cup broadcasters to promote his upcoming superhero movie Black Adam. The Hollywood icon talked about the rivalry between India and Pakistan in the promo shared by Star Sports.



“When the greatest rivals collide, the world will stand still. This is more than just a cricket match. It’s time for India vs Pakistan,” Johnson said in the promo.

Johnson’s upcoming flick Black Adam is based on DC comic character and it will be released in India on 20 October this year.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has already announced that the MCG is going to be houseful on the matchday as all tickets for the October 23 game have been sold out. With a seating capacity of 100,024, the MCG is the second-largest cricket stadium in the world, after India’s Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium n Ahmedabad.

India skipper Rohit Sharma has already stated that he has picked his XI for the Pakistan clash. He revealed that he doesn’t believe in last-minute decisions and wants his players to start preparing early for the contest.

“I don’t believe in last-minute decisions,” Rohit told reports on Saturday in Melbourne. “We want to keep our boys informed about team selection before so that they can prepare early. I already have my XI for the Pakistan match. Already, those players are informed. I don’t believe in last-minute thing. I want them to prepare well.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan are also riding high on confidence as Shaheen Shah Afridi is set to return to the field after recovering from injury. The left-arm pacer had a memorable outing against India in the last year’s T20 World Cup where he dismissed India’s top three star batters- Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

Apart from Pakistan, India will also face South Africa, Bangladesh and two qualifiers in their group stage who will be confirmed by Saturday.

