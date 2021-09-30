'More Than Virat Kohli, He is The Dangerman': Mudassar Nazar Urges Pakistan to be Wary of Rohit Sharma in T20 World Cup

With less than one month to go for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the high voltage affair between bitter-rivals India and Pakistan has already started getting attention with experts and former cricketers sharing their opinion about the clash. India and Pakistan will kick off their World Cup campaign against each other in the Super 12 round on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium. What makes the battle between even more interesting is that they only face each other in ICC events as bilateral relations between the neighbouring nations are suspended due to the political tensions.

Recently former Pakistan cricketer Mudassar Nazar shared his thoughts about the match.

According to Nazar, India will head into the clash as overwhelming favourites, but the Men in Green are very much capable of spoiling the mood of their neighbours by registering an upset. He also cited the example of the ICC Champions Trophy final in 2017 when the Pakistan team defied all odds to defeat India.

The former batter also feels that if Pakistan would be able to outsmart India, their World Cup campaign would gain a lot of momentum.

Nazar also warned his side about India’s batting depth and in his opinion the Pakistan team needs to be warier of Rohit Sharma than their talismanic skipper Virat Kohli.

“More than Kohli, Rohit Sharma is the dangerman," Nazar told Cricket Pakistan.

He also said that in T20Is, a cameo by a batter or a bowler picking quick wickets makes a lot of difference.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s record against India in the ICC events is not great as the Men in Green are yet to win a fifty overs World Cup match against their arch-rival. India enjoys a 7-0 record against Pakistan in ODI World Cup and an impeccable 5-0 record in the T20I WC.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here