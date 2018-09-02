Morgan Latest Icon Player in UAE T20 Tournament

Loading...
Morgan has signed a contract worth £270,000 to play in the five-team UAE T20X, which is scheduled to run between December 19 and January 11 next year. The Emirates Cricket Board, the proprietors of the new league, had earlier named Andre Russell and David Miller as the first two icons of the tournament.
Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers will play the role of 'global ambassador' for the tournament. The tournament organisers have also expressed interest in roping in Steve Smith and David Warner to participate in the competition, as the duo will not be allowed to feature in the BBL owing to their suspensions following the ball-tampering saga.
The tournament is still in its planning stages, but the clash of schedule with the Big Bash League has put Cricket Australia in a fix with overseas players likely to earn more in the UAE T20X in a shorter span. Morgan, who leads Kerala Kings in the ten-over league in UAE, had himself featured for Sydney Thunder in the BBL.
AB de VilliersAndre RussellBBLBBL 2018-19David MillerDavid WarnerEmirates Cricket Boardeoin morgansteve smithUAE T20XUAE T20X 2018
First Published: September 2, 2018, 2:43 PM IST