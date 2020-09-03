England vs Australia 2020: Morgan Says Root In England's T20 Plans Despite Omission
Joe Root has a future in England's Twenty20 setup but he was left out for the threematch series against Australia as his spot in the playing 11 was not guaranteed, captain Eoin Morgan said on Thursday.
