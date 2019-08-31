Morgan Stars for Middlesex in Record-breaking Domestic T20 Run Chase

England’s limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan smashed an unbeaten 83 off 29 balls to help Middlesex chase down a record 227 in a T20 Blast match against Somerset.
Their six-wicket win helped Middlesex seal a spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament where they will take on Notts Outlaws.
The run chase was the highest successful run chase in domestic T20 cricket in England and also the fourth highest successful chase overall in T20 cricket.
Morgan’s blitzkrieg innings was the difference maker for Middlesex, who were at 111-3 in the 9th over when he came in to bat.
He slammed 5 fours and 8 sixes during his stay at the crease and helped chase down the target with three overs to spare.
The foundations for the chase were laid by Dawid Malan and Paul Stirling, who put on 94 runs for the loss of two wickets by the end of the powerplay.
Mohammad Hafeez and danger man AB de Villiers were both accounted for cheaply but Stirling and Malan ensured Morgan’s innings didn’t go in vain.
"Somerset played extremely well, especially not knowing what a good score is," Morgan told BBC Radio London.
"Going into the second half of the innings, we knew we'd have to be positive and play extremely well, but the way the guys started was outstanding.
"With Dawid Malan and Paul Stirling at the top of order it allows us to go harder earlier because we have strength in depth throughout the batting line-up."
Their quarter-final encounter takes place on September 5.
