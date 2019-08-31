Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, 30 - 03 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

India *

264/5 (90.0)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Kingston, Jamaica

30 Aug, 201920:00 IST

Match 8: ROU VS CZE

upcoming
ROU ROU
CZE CZE

Kingston, Jamaica

31 Aug, 201914:45 IST

Match 9: AUT VS TUR

upcoming
AUT AUT
TUR TUR

Kingston, Jamaica

31 Aug, 201918:00 IST

Match 10: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Kingston, Jamaica

01 Sep, 201912:00 IST

Morgan Stars for Middlesex in Record-breaking Domestic T20 Run Chase

Cricketnext Staff |August 31, 2019, 2:20 PM IST
Morgan Stars for Middlesex in Record-breaking Domestic T20 Run Chase

England’s limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan smashed an unbeaten 83 off 29 balls to help Middlesex chase down a record 227 in a T20 Blast match against Somerset.

Their six-wicket win helped Middlesex seal a spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament where they will take on Notts Outlaws.

The run chase was the highest successful run chase in domestic T20 cricket in England and also the fourth highest successful chase overall in T20 cricket.

Morgan’s blitzkrieg innings was the difference maker for Middlesex, who were at 111-3 in the 9th over when he came in to bat.

He slammed 5 fours and 8 sixes during his stay at the crease and helped chase down the target with three overs to spare.

The foundations for the chase were laid by Dawid Malan and Paul Stirling, who put on 94 runs for the loss of two wickets by the end of the powerplay.

Mohammad Hafeez and danger man AB de Villiers were both accounted for cheaply but Stirling and Malan ensured Morgan’s innings didn’t go in vain.

"Somerset played extremely well, especially not knowing what a good score is," Morgan told BBC Radio London.

"Going into the second half of the innings, we knew we'd have to be positive and play extremely well, but the way the guys started was outstanding.

"With Dawid Malan and Paul Stirling at the top of order it allows us to go harder earlier because we have strength in depth throughout the batting line-up."

Their quarter-final encounter takes place on September 5. ​

eoin morganMiddlesexmorgannatwest t20 blastnotts outlaws

Related stories

Pakistan's Babar Azam Smashes 55-ball Century in T20 Blast
Cricketnext Staff | August 10, 2019, 11:59 AM IST

Pakistan's Babar Azam Smashes 55-ball Century in T20 Blast

Colin Ackermann Sets New T20 World Record with Figures of 7-18
Cricketnext Staff | August 8, 2019, 11:17 AM IST

Colin Ackermann Sets New T20 World Record with Figures of 7-18

Associate Nation Players Seek FICA Help after Euro T20 Slam Shutdown
Cricketnext Staff | August 20, 2019, 3:11 PM IST

Associate Nation Players Seek FICA Help after Euro T20 Slam Shutdown

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Sat, 31 Aug, 2019

CZE v ROU
Kingston, Jamaica

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 T20 | Sat, 31 Aug, 2019

TUR v AUT
Kingston, Jamaica

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Sun, 01 Sep, 2019

LUX v CZE
Kingston, Jamaica All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...