Morkel Expects Warner to Make Instant Impact on his Return

Loading...
Both players crossed paths on Thursday for the first time since the Newlands scandal last March at the NSW Blues training session at the SCG. Morkel now lives in Sydney with his wife and wanted to roll his arm over before he flies to UK where he plays for Surrey.
Morkel got in touch with Pat Cummins who is currently in India and the Australian pacer straightaway contacted NSW Blues coach Phil Jaques who was more than happy to have Morkel.
Meanwhile, Warner, who is still recovering after his elbow surgery, arrived at the venue but only for treatment on his elbow.
"It's the first time I've seen Davey since South Africa," Morkel told reporters at the SCG nets.
"Obviously as a cricket supporter I'm rapt for him to get back on the field. It will be great to see him and Steve (Smith) play and it will be great for Australia as well."
Morkel, who has played close to 250 international games for South Africa, said Warner can be that x-factor and wished him luck for speedy recovery.
"He is a world class player. Against him, as a bowler I always felt under pressure," said Morkel about his former Delhi Daredevils, now Delhi Capitals, teammate.
"You needed to be on the money from the word go and they're the sort of guys you want in your team.
"Players who have that x-factor to take the game away from you. There's no doubt in my mind that when he's fit and ready he will be back for Australia.
"I just hope they can get fit as quick as possible and get ready for that World Cup. It'll add a bit of spice to the World Cup, which is good for the game."
Both Warner and Steve Smith will be eligible for national selection from March 29, the same day when Australia will be playing their fourth ODI against Pakistan. The two players are expected to make their return in IPL 2019 and that will serve as perfect preparation for both the stalwarts.
First Published: March 1, 2019, 7:54 AM IST