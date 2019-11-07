Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Rajkot SCAG

07 Nov, 201919:00 IST

4th T20I: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Napier

08 Nov, 201910:30 IST

3rd T20I: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Perth PS

08 Nov, 201914:00 IST

5th T20I: MAW VS MOZ

upcoming
MAW MAW
MOZ MOZ

Perth PS

09 Nov, 201913:30 IST

Morne Morkel Backs Under-fire South Africa Pacers to Come Good in England Series

Morne Morkel has backed Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje to bounce back from their disappointing showing in the India series.

Cricketnext Staff |November 7, 2019, 4:53 PM IST
Morne Morkel Backs Under-fire South Africa Pacers to Come Good in England Series

Former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel has backed Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje to bounce back from their disappointing showing in the India series.

South Africa’s pace bowling quartet took only 25 wickets overall in 4 innings whereas Indian pacers Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav themselves managed 24 between them in the series.

“I don’t think you can truly judge a pace attack in the sub-continent. Once they guys are back here in home conditions, extra pace and extra bounce, KG, Lungi (Ngidi) and (Anrich) Nortje will come to the party,” Morkel was quoted as saying by The Citizen.

“India was always going to be a tough tour, no matter who was playing. Even if there were more experienced guys playing it would’ve been difficult.”

Morkel, who took up a Kolpak deal to play county cricket for Surrey, does believe that England will pose a challenge for the Proteas.

“The way I see how they go about their game, they place a premium on maintaining a high standard,” he said.

“South Africa are still finding their feet and testing a few combinations. We need to understand that there’s a lot of inexperience around now. Anrich’s got all the pace, but it’s going to take time for him to find his feet.

“It’s important to get the right guys in to explain that to the guys. That’s international cricket, there’s simply no place to hide.

“England are a solid team, but I’ve got full confidence that if we just start performing again and find a style of play, we could easily compete.”

Anrich Nortjekagiso rabadalungi ngidimorne morkelSouth African Cricket Team

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Thu, 07 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Rajkot SCAG

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 08 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Napier

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 08 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Perth PS

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sat, 09 Nov, 2019

MOZ v MAW
Perth PS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8149 272
2 Australia 6664 267
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 England 4958 261
5 India 8794 259
see more