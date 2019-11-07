Morne Morkel Backs Under-fire South Africa Pacers to Come Good in England Series

Former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel has backed Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje to bounce back from their disappointing showing in the India series.
South Africa’s pace bowling quartet took only 25 wickets overall in 4 innings whereas Indian pacers Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav themselves managed 24 between them in the series.
“I don’t think you can truly judge a pace attack in the sub-continent. Once they guys are back here in home conditions, extra pace and extra bounce, KG, Lungi (Ngidi) and (Anrich) Nortje will come to the party,” Morkel was quoted as saying by The Citizen.
“India was always going to be a tough tour, no matter who was playing. Even if there were more experienced guys playing it would’ve been difficult.”
Morkel, who took up a Kolpak deal to play county cricket for Surrey, does believe that England will pose a challenge for the Proteas.
“The way I see how they go about their game, they place a premium on maintaining a high standard,” he said.
“South Africa are still finding their feet and testing a few combinations. We need to understand that there’s a lot of inexperience around now. Anrich’s got all the pace, but it’s going to take time for him to find his feet.
“It’s important to get the right guys in to explain that to the guys. That’s international cricket, there’s simply no place to hide.
“England are a solid team, but I’ve got full confidence that if we just start performing again and find a style of play, we could easily compete.”
