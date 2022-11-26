Morrisville Samp Army vs The Chennai Braves Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Morrisville Samp Army will square off against The Chennai Braves in the Sunday match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. Samp Army got off to a dream start in the competition. They defeated Bangla Tigers by 15 runs owing to an exceptional bowling performance.

The bowlers easily defended 100 runs in ten overs by restricting the Tigers to 85 runs. Dwaine Pretorius was the star performer for Morrisville Samp Army with three wickets at an economy rate of 5.5. With two points, the team is third in the points table.

The Chennai Braves lost their opening match to New York Strikers by 27 runs. The team redeemed itself in the second game by scoring a 33-run win over the Bangla Tigers. Batters won the game for the team by posting 126 runs on the scoreboard. They are occupying the fifth position in the standings.

When will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) vs The Chennai Braves (CB) start?

The match between Morrisville Samp Army and The Chennai Braves will be played on November 27, Sunday.

Where will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) vs The Chennai Braves (CB) be played?

The Morrisville Samp Army vs The Chennai Braves fixture will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) vs The Chennai Braves (CB) begin?

The match will begin at 7:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) vs The Chennai Braves (CB) match?

Morrisville Samp Army vs The Chennai Braves match will be televised on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) vs The Chennai Braves (CB) match?

Morrisville Samp Army vs The Chennai Braves match is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

MSA vs CB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match, the Morrisville Samp Army probable playing XI against the Chennai Braves: Anrich Nortje, David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Bas de Leede, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, AJ Pienaar, Dwaine Pretorius, Basil Hameed, Karim Janat

MSA vs CB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match, The Chennai Braves probable playing XI against the Morrisville Samp Army: Dawid Malan, Vriitya Aravind, Michael Pepper, Sabir Rao, Olly Stone, Ben Duckett, Ross Whiteley, Kartik Palaniappan, Laurie Evans, James Fuller, Maheesh Theekshana

