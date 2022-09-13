'Most Expensive Cheerleader' Yuvraj Singh Flaunts His Dance Moves After Defeating SA Legends in RSWS Opener

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has played innumerable match-winning knocks for Team India during his playing days. The flamboyant cricketer is back in action for the India Legends in the ongoing Road Safety World Series and ahead of the team’s second game against West Indies Legends on Wednesday, he showcased his spectacular dance moves.

Yuvraj was seen grooving to Bollywood’s hit numbers. He also shared a video on Twitter in which former cricketers Irfan Pathan and Suresh Raina could be seen on karaoke. Legendary batter and India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar was also spotted in the video. The likes of Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha and Munaf Patel could also be also seen having leisure time.

“Having fun with two legendary singers Irfan Pathan and Suresh Raina. And of course, the legend of legends Sachin Tendulkar,” Yuvraj wrote in the caption.

The video has so far garnered more than 11 thousand likes. Raina and Irfan also reacted to the video in the comments section. While Raina shared two heart emoticons, Pathan labelled Yuvraj as the “most expensive cheerleader.”

And we had the most expensive cheerleader in Yuvraj Singh. What a night 🤗 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 12, 2022

The former cricketers recently had a party after Indian Legends secured a comfortable 61-run victory against South Africa in the opening match of the second edition of the Road Safety World Series.

For India Legends, their all-rounder Stuart Binny emerged as the top scorer in the match with an unbeaten 82. Yusuf Pathan also played a blistering knock of 15-ball 35 (not out). The Sachin Tendulkar-led side eventually posted a mammoth total of 217 runs losing four wickets.

South Africa Legends, in response, could only manage to reach 156/9 in 20 overs. Spinner Rahul Sharma picked up three wickets to earn a convincing victory for his side. Munaf Patel and Pragyan Ojha scalped two wickets each in the game.

Yuvraj failed to do anything significant with the bat but he did pick up the crucial wicket of Henry Davids. The Punjab-born all-rounder conceded seven runs after bowling one over against South Africa Legends.

Defending champions, India Legends, will be up against West Indies in their next fixture scheduled to be played on Wednesday at Green Park in Kanpur. India Legends will move to Indore to play their third match of the tournament against New Zealand. The clash between India Legends and New Zealand Legends will take place at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on September 18.

