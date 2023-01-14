‘Most Humble Person’: Shahnawaz Dahani’s Tweet For Rahul Dravid

India coach Rahul Dravid celebrated his 50th birthday on January 11. While several former and current cricketers wished him on social media, one post stood out. Pakistani pacer Shahnawaz Dahani tweeted a heartwarming picture of his recent meeting with the Indian legend. Dahani also penned a lovely note alongside the picture to wish Dravid on his special day. The Paksitan pacer recounted his chance encounter with Dravid during the T20 World Cup in Australia. Dahani tweeted, “Happy Birthday to the most humble Person, Sir Rahul Dravid. Here is Story behind this picture. I was in a restaurant having dinner with some friends in Brisbane, Australia during World Cup. Sir Rahul Dravid entered in same restaurant where he saw me, before going to find a seat for himself.”

Shahnawaz Dahani revealed how Rahul Dravid treated him warmly that day. “He came to me & met us all with lot of respect & love, we all got pictures with him. Just Imagine a Coach of a rival team & wall of cricket sir Rahul dravid comes to say hello to you & your friends. That day I learnt a lesson, ‘Humility is key to success’," read Dahani’s tweet.

Rahul Dravid is known for his humility and for being a true gentleman. It seems that Shahnawaz Dahani was also greatly impressed with Dravid’s charming personality. Dahani’s touching tweet has gone viral on Twitter with over 37,000 likes. Cricket fans have praised Dahani for his heartening tweet.

A user tweeted, “You have learned that lesson pretty well and it’s reflected in your behaviour.”

One fan wrote, “Dahani bhai should replace Bilawal Bhutto as Pakistan foreign minister to maintain Pak diplomatic relations.”

Rahul Dravid, fondly known as The Wall, is one of India’s greatest cricketers. He played 164 Tests and 340 ODIs for India and led the national team from 2005-07. Dravid is one of the few players who have smashed more than 10,000 runs in both Tests and ODIs. He is currently the fourth-highest run-getter in Test cricket, having scored 13,288 runs. Dravid is currently the head coach of the Indian team and will play a major role in building a formidable squad for the ICC OCI World Cup 2023. Fans are hoping that Dravid will be able to guide Team India to World Cup glory later this year.

