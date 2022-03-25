'Most Impressive Aspect is His Shot Selection': Sunil Gavaskar Wants CSK Batting Star to Keep Following His Own Template From IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings, the defending champions, start their campaign from Saturday against Kolkata Knight Riders whom they defeated last season to win IPL 2022. The four-time IPL winners have assembled a squad of 25 players, which more or less represent the same team that has brought them success over the last few years, leaving a few additions and subtractions here and there.

This season, all eyes in the CSK camp will be on the young gun Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was instrumental in CSK going all the way to the top last year.

Gaikwad finished the season with the Orange Cap, amassing 635 runs. Gaikwad was rewarded for his IPL performance as he went on to earn a place in India’s limited-overs squad.

Impressed with Gaikwad, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar is high on praise for the 25-year-old and opines that the batter doesn’t need to approach his game any differently than what he has been doing.

According to the batting legned, Gaikwad is one player who has very few areas to improve, as there is nothing required. “He has got all the shots in the book, but the most impressive aspect is his shot selection. Whatever shot he plays, he doesn’t get cowed down," Gavaskar said during his appearance on the Star Sports show Gameplan.

Gavaskar stated that Gaikwad is not afraid to play the lofted shot when required and his overall shot selection has been very good. All he needs to do, the former Indian skipper said “is to keep on scoring runs similar to last season."

CSK and KKR will clash on Saturday evening at the Wankhede Stadium. But if Gaikwad’s presence gives the desired boost to CSK’s chances, KKR are also not too far behind in terms of young talent.

