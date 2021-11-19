Most Inspirational Person I've Met: Virat Kohli Pays Heartfelt Tribute to AB de Villiers on Retirement

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli gave a heartfelt tribute to his good friend AB de Villiers on his retirement from all forms of cricket. The magnificent duo of Kohli-De Villiers was involved in several memorable partnerships in the Indian Premier League for RCB. The modern-day legends of the game share great camaraderie off the field. De Villiers, on Friday, announced his retirement on social media.

Kohli took to Twitter to pen down a heartfelt note for the former Proteas captain and called him the most inspirational person he has met.

“To the best player of our times and the most inspirational person I’ve met, you can be very proud of what you’ve done and what you’ve given to RCB my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be," Kohli wrote on Twitter.

The former RCB captain further backed ABD’s decision to bid adieu to the cricket.

“This hurts my heart but I know you’ve made the best decision for yourself and your family like you’ve always done. I love you @ABdeVilliers17," he added.

The legendary South Africa batter also replied to his special friend: “Love u too my brother."

Flamboyant Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who also played IPL 2021 alongside De Villiers in the RCB camp, paid tribute to the cricketing legend on Twitter.

“Glad I got to share the field with one of the greatest players of all time, and an amazing human too!! Changed cricket forever #legend," Maxwell wrote.

IPL 2021 was the last tournament where De Villiers played before his retirement. His team Royal Challengers Bangalore were eliminated from the playoffs stage as he failed to win his maiden IPL trophy.

In 340 T20s, he scored 9424 runs at a sublime average of 37.24. Meanwhile, in his 14-year-long IPL career, ABD smashed 5162 runs in 184 matches, which also includes three centuries and 40 half-centuries.

