'Most Obvious Choice But...': Ex-Opener Highlights Big Issue With Rohit Amid Hunt for India's Test Captain

The discussion on India’s next Test captain is getting more intense with every passing day. The pundits are coming up with different names for the post vacated by Virat Kohli on Saturday. A day after losing the Cape Town Test, the Delhi-born cricketer took to social media and made the shocking announcement. Ever since he has stepped down, a number of suggestions have cropped up to fill in the space.

Several experts have backed Rohit, who is leading India in the limited-overs format, to take over the responsibilities in the longest format as well. However, former India opener Aakash Chopra has pointed out an important aspect about the Mumbai cricketer – his fitness.

Rohit was scheduled to travel to South Africa as Kohli’s deputy in the Test series and then would have led the side in the 3 ODIs. However, a hamstring injury ruled him out of the entire tour. Chopra, in his latest YouTube video, highlighted right-hand senior batter is an obvious choice but his fitness is a big question.

ALSO READ | We Will Try to Give Equal Opportunities to Everyone: Jasprit Bumrah on Road to 2023 World Cup

“Rohit Sharma seems to be the most obvious choice because he is the ODI and T20I captain at the moment and the last one year was a watershed event for him in Tests. But there are serious questions about his fitness because the hamstring is troubling him since 2020. In theory, it seems alright but will he be able to remain fit?” Chopra said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator further suggested that KL Rahul, who will lead the ODI team in South Arica, can also take the role, given his rapid rise in Test cricket.

“KL Rahul also seems to be an obvious choice. His stature has grown in Test cricket over the last one year. But it is also true that it has happened only after August. He was made to open and has not looked back since. But does he come across as your natural leader?” said Chopra.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here