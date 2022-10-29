'Most of the Time the Match Was in Pakistan's Favour, Then Suddenly...'-BCCI President On Virat Kohli's Performance

Virat Kohli showed the world what he is made of as he steered the Indian cricket team to a win in a humdinger of a clash at the iconic MCG against arch-rivals Pakistan. Chasing a target of 160, India were sensing trouble when Rohit Sharma became the second Indian wicket to fall at the score of 10. Later, Suryakumar Yadav followed suit and the score read 36/3.

‘Had India Lost to Pakistan, They Would Have Come Hard at Zimbabwe’-India Legend

But from here on Hardik Pandya played the perfect second fiddle as Kohli put on a show. He slammed a couple of sixes and changed the momentum in India’s favor as Men in Blue needed more than fifty runs in last four overs. By the time Kohli was done, he had tears in his eyes as he knew he had completed a stunning win over the arch-rivals.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

A lot of former cricketers were moved by the effort and praised ‘King Kohli’, but now the BCCI President has spoken, giving his take on this phenomenal performance.

“It was like a dream for me. Couldn’t realise the way the ball was being hit in the park by Kohli. It was a fantastic victory. You never see such matches where most of the time the match was in Pakistan’s favour and all of a sudden it came back to India. Good for the game as it’s what the crowd wants to see,” BCCI president Binny was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Also Read: ‘Requested Him to Come Down at Three, He Said No’-Wasim Akram Says ‘Insecure’ Babar Azam ‘Plays for Himself’

Earlier the star India batter stormed his way back into the top 10 T20I batting chart, climbing up five spots to ninth position in the latest rankings issued on Wednesday. Kohli has been rewarded for his heroics against Pakistan in India’s T20 World Cup opener against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last Sunday.

Kohli smashed an unbeaten 82 to guide India to a memorable last-ball victory, the knock catapulting the former India captain into the top 10 of T20I batters list. The 33-year-old hit six fours and four sixes during his glorious innings.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here