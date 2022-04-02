MOU vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Zimbabwe T20 2022 match, April 02, 05:00 PM IST

MOU vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Zimbabwe T20 2022 match between Mountaineers and Mashonaland Eagles: Zimbabwe T20 2022 concludes with the final showdown between Mountaineers and Mashonaland Eagles. Mountaineers edged past Mashonaland Eagles in their first game against each other by six wickets. The team stunned the Eagles with a stunning bowling performance. John Masara’s three-wicket haul inspired Mountaineers to restrict the opposition to 93 runs.

Mountaineers emerged as the best team in the T20 league with four wins from as many games. They continued their stellar performance with the ball throughout the league to book a berth in the final.

On the contrary, Mashonaland Eagles made a comeback to the league after a tough start. They lost their first two games but won the last two matches by a good margin to finish second in the standings. Tinashe Kamunhukamwe was the standout performer for the team as he collected 107 runs at a strike rate of over 130.

Ahead of the match between Mountaineers and Mashonaland Eagles; here is everything you need to know:

MOU vs ME Telecast

Mountaineers vs Mashonaland Eagles game will not be telecast in India

MOU vs ME Live Streaming

The Zimbabwe T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MOU vs ME Match Details

The match will be played at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare at 05:00 PM IST on April 02, Saturday.

MOU vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Donald Tiripano

Vice-Captain - Wellington Masakadza

Suggested Playing XI for MOU vs ME Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Regis Chakabva

Batters: Donald Tiripano, Chamu Chibhabha, Peter Moor, Kevin Kasuza

All-rounders: Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Wessley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza

Bowlers: Tendai Chatara, Tapiwa Mufudza, Victor Nyauchi

MOU vs ME Probable XIs:

Mountaineers: Donald Tiripano, Kevin Kasuza, Peter Moor, Ben Compton, Gary Chirimuuta, Wellington Masakadza, Clive Chitumba, Tendai Chatara, Victor Nyauchi, Kudzai Sauramba, Tony Munyonga

Mashonaland Eagles: Regis Chakabva, Chamu Chibhabha, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessley Madhevere, Timycen Maruma, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga, Tapiwa Mufudza, Tinashe Nenhunzi, Gareth Chirawu

