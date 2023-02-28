MP vs ROI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the Irani Cup 2023 match, March 01, 09:30 AM IST

MP vs ROI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Irani Cup 2023 match between Madhya Pradesh and the Rest of India: The one-off match between Madhya Pradesh and the Rest of India is scheduled to be played at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior from March 1 to March 5, Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh were the winners of the 2021-22 edition of the Ranji Trophy.

After doing well in the league round, they defeated Mumbai in the final by six wickets. Skipper Aditya Shrivastava will be giving the game a miss and thus Himanshu Mantri will be donning the captain’s hat. They also have some excellent players to their name including the likes of Rajat Patidar and Venkatesh Iyer.

As far as the Rest of India are concerned, they will be playing under the leadership of Mayank Agarwal. They will walk into the game as favorites owing to the presence of talented lads like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, and Chetan Sakariya in the team.

Ahead of the match between Madhya Pradesh and the Rest of India, here is everything you need to know:

MP vs ROI Telecast

The Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India game will be telecasted at Star Sports Network in India.

MP vs ROI Live Streaming

Irani Cup 2023 will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website in India.

MP vs ROI Match Details

MP vs ROI match will be played at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior from 9:30 AM IST on March 1, Wednesday.

MP vs ROI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Yashasvi Jaiswal

Vice-Captain - Rajat Patidar

Suggested Playing XI for MP vs ROI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Himanshu Mantri

Batters: Akshat Raghuwanshi, Rajat Patidar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mayank Agarwal

All-rounders: Shubham Sharma, Atit Sheth, Saurabh Kumar

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

MP vs ROI Probable XIs:

Madhya Pradesh: Shubham Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (c & wk), Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Gaurav Yadav, Anubhav Agarwal, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer

Rest of India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mayank Agarwal (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Atit Sheth, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Baba Indrajith, Upendra Yadav (wk)

