MP-W vs TN-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Senior Women’s T20 League 2022, October 30, 11:00 AM IST

Two Group 2 teams, namely Madhya Pradesh Women and Tamil Nadu Women, will play against each other at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. Madhya Pradesh are second in the points table with five wins, one abandoned match, and a lone defeat. The team will be coming into the Sunday match with a wonderful spirit as they hammered Goa Women in their last game by seven wickets. Opening batter Aashna Patidar took her team home in a run chase of 92 runs by playing a sublime knock of 43 runs.

ALSO READ| Madhya Pradesh Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu Women have lost two of their seven league matches. With 20 points, they are occupying third place in Group B standings. Just like Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu also won their last match. The team defeated Jammu and Kashmir Women by eight wickets as they chased 112 runs within 15.2 overs.

Ahead of the match between Madhya Pradesh Women and Tamil Nadu Women, here is everything you need to know:

MP-W vs TN-W Telecast

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Tamil Nadu Women’s game will not be telecast in India.

MP-W vs TN-W Live Streaming

MP-W vs TN-W game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MP-W vs TN-W Match Details

The two teams will play against each other at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at 11:00 AM IST on October 30, Sunday.

MP-W vs TN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Thirush Kamini

Vice-Captain – Anushka Sharma

Suggested Playing XI for MP-W vs TN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahila Firdous

Batters: Aashna Patidar, Nethra Lyer, Thirush Kamini

All-rounders: Arshi Choudhary, Niranjana Nagarajan, Anushka Sharma

Bowlers: Poonam Soni, Salonee Dangore, Nikita Singh, SB Keerthana

MP-W vs TN-W Probable XIs:

Madhya Pradesh Women: Poonam Soni, Neha Badwaik, Anushka Sharma, Aashna Patidar, Nikita Singh, Salonee Dangore, Priti Yadav, Rahila Firdous(wk), Tamanna Nigam, Kalyani Jadhav, Manjiri Gawade

Tamil Nadu Women: Ramyashri Prasad, Aparna Mondal, Pavithra Sridharan, Mani Shailaja, Nethra Lyer, Arshi Choudhary, SB Keerthana, Yogyasri Kosuri, Thirush Kamini, Sarathi Priya, Niranjana Nagarajan

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here