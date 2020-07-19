Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 2nd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 - 20 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

469/9 (162.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

287 (99.0)

West Indies need 221 runs to win, MIN. 55.0 Overs Left Today
Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 20 July, 2020

1ST INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC *

4/0 (0.2)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC

Cyprus Moufflons CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

MPCA's Sanjeev Gupta, Who Levied Charges of Conflict of Interest on Virat Kohli, Resigns

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta has resigned from his membership in the association and informed the MPCA Secretary and managing committee about the same on Saturday. He has sent in his resignation through mail as well as sent a hard copy by post.

IANS |July 19, 2020, 8:53 AM IST
Do You Know How Much MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Score in Their 10th And 12th Board Exams?

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta has resigned from his membership in the association and informed the MPCA Secretary and managing committee about the same on Saturday. He has sent in his resignation through mail as well as sent a hard copy by post.

Known for his numerous 'conflict of interest' mails to BCCI Ethics Officer and Ombudsman D.K. Jain in the last couple of years against some of the stalwarts of Indian cricket, he had recently levied allegations of conflict against current India skipper Virat Kohli.

ALSO READ | Kane Williamson Over Virat Kohli -- New Zealand Great Picks Country Mate To Succeed in Tough Conditions

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said: "Complaints were filed by MPCA life members Dilip Chudgar and Prasoon Kanmadikar seeking removal of Sanjeev Gupta from MPCA membership for gross violation of the MPCA code of conduct rules, by using his title of being ‘MPCA member' in his complainants and various communications to BCCI and many others. Sensing the gravity of the complaints, he must have preferred to resign rather than being expelled."

In a mail sent to Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sanjay Jagdale among others last week, Gupta had admitted that he has been asked by many to draft mails on their behalf. The IPL petitioner Aditya Verma had said that the matter should be immediately investigated by the BCCI.

The BCCI has had to face a lot of embarrassment in recent times as stalwarts who have over the years brought laurels to the country had to face scrutiny due to his mails to Jain.

ALSO READ | Kent Cricket Compares Joe Denly's Runs to Virat Kohli's, Fans React Strongly

Speaking to IANS, a board official said that his own admission that he was being pushed by some to draft mails on their behalf made it clear that he was being used in a conspiracy to destabilise the functioning of cricket in India.

"He had already caused enough damage to Indian cricket. His admission that he was being used by someone in MPCA for filing complaints indicated very strongly that his complaints weren't as innocuous as he made them out to be and he was merely a necessary cog in the wheel of conspiracy to destabilise cricket bodies," the official pointed.

He went on to add that even the CAG in the petition in the SC threw light on the matter.

"Even the application filed on behalf of the CAG in the Supreme Court mentioned that a large number of communications were adding to their burden, most of which were of the nature of conflict of interest," the official highlighted.

bcciD.K. JainMPCAOff The Fieldsanjeev guptavirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more