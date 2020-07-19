MPCA's Sanjeev Gupta, Who Levied Charges of Conflict of Interest on Virat Kohli, Resigns
Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta has resigned from his membership in the association and informed the MPCA Secretary and managing committee about the same on Saturday. He has sent in his resignation through mail as well as sent a hard copy by post.
