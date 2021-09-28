MPR vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 Match, September 28, 06:00 PM IST

MPR vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 between Mpumalanga Rhinos and Tuskers: After the successful completion of Pool A matches, it is time for Pool B teams to show their mettle on the 22-yeard pitch. Pool B has a total of four teams including Knights, Titans, Mpumalanga Rhinos, and Tuskers. All the Pool B league matches will be played at the Mangaung Oval from September 28 to September 30.

Mpumalanga Rhinos are all set to lock horns with Tuskers in the upcoming match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021. The encounter will be played on September 28, Tuesday at 06:00 PM IST. Both the teams are expected to put up a good show to get off to a winning start in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021.

Led by Yassar Cook, Mpumalanga Rhinos will be expecting good performances from their main players including Rubin Hermann, Alex Kok, and Liam Peters. On the other hand, Luke Schlemmer, Cameron Delport, Kyle Nipper, and Keith Dudgeon are the players to watch out for from the Tuskers.

Ahead of the match between Mpumalanga Rhinos and Tuskers; here is everything you need to know:

MPR vs TUS Telecast

The Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Tuskers match will not be broadcasted in India.

MPR vs TUS Live Streaming

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Tuskers match will be live-streamed on Cricket South Africa’s official Youtube channel.

MPR vs TUS Match Details

The upcoming match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 will be played between Mpumalanga Rhinos and Tuskers at the Mangaung Oval on September 28, Tuesday at 06:00 PM IST.

MPR vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Cameron Delport

Vice-Captain- Keith Dudgeon,

Suggested Playing XI for MPR vs TUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rubin Hermann

Batters: Yassar Cook, Cameron Delport, Luke Schlemmer

All-rounders: Keith Dudgeon, Kyle Nipper, Alex Kok

Bowlers: Kgaudise Molefe, Luvuyo Nkese, Mondli Khumalo, Bamanye Xenxe

MPR vs TUS Probable XIs:

Mpumalanga Rhinos: Jon Hinrichsen, Blake Schraader, Rubin Hermann, Kyle Klesse, Yassar Cook, Alex Kok, Kgaudise Molefe, Bamanye Xenxe, Luvuyo Nkese, Liam Peters, Jared Alder

Tuskers: Luke Schlemmer, Michael Erlank, Andile Mogakane, Mondli Khumalo, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Tshepang Dithole, Cameron Delport, Nduduzo Mfoza, Kyle Nipper, Keith Dudgeon, Gareth Dukes

